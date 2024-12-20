Montgomery County Council Seeks Applicants for the Bethesda Urban Partnership Board of Directors, Nominating Committee for the Board of Trustees of Montgomery College and Merit System Protection Board

MARYLAND, December 20 - For Immediate Release: Friday, December 20, 2024

Deadline to apply for these vacancies is Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at 5 p.m.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 20, 2024—The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to serve on the Bethesda Urban Partnership Board of Directors, the Nominating Committee for the Board of Trustees of Montgomery College and Merit System Protection Board. More detail on each vacancy is provided below.

Bethesda Urban Partnership (BUP) Board of Directors

The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Bethesda Urban Partnership (BUP) Board of Directors. Vice Chair Dan Schlaff’s first term expired in Oct. 2024, and he is eligible to apply for reappointment. Applications for the three-year appointments are due by 5 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2025.

This position is open to applicants who live in a residential community outside of the Bethesda Urban District (map) but in close proximity to the District. The Council will recommend three candidates to the County Executive, and he will select one to serve on the Board.

The Bethesda Urban Partnership is responsible for the maintenance of streetscape and streetscape amenities; the promotion and implementation of special events and marketing initiatives; and other similar activities. The Board directs all aspects of the Urban District program including management of the contract for the County to run the Transportation Management District (Bethesda Transportation Solutions) and serves the community in the provision of Urban District services.

A cover letter expressing interest, including a resume (no more than 4 pages in length) listing professional and civic experience, home address, telephone number and email address should be sent via email to [email protected] addressed to Council President Stewart, or sent via mail to Council President Stewart, County Council Office, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Letters of application must be received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2025.

More information for applicants about the vacancy on the BUP Board of Directors is available on the Council website.

Nominating Committee for Board of Trustees of Montgomery College

The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants for two vacancies on the Nominating Committee for the Board of Trustees of Montgomery College. The terms of Ms. Lloyd-White and Dr. Jones have expired. The application deadline for the two-year appointment is extended to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

The Committee consists of two members appointed by the County Executive, one member by the Montgomery College Alumni Association and two members by the County Council. The current Council representatives on the Committee are Kenneth Jones and Althea Lloyd-White. The Nominating Committee was established by state law and has no limit to the number of terms members can serve.

The Committee reviews applications for vacancies on the Board of Trustees of Montgomery College and submits recommendations to the Governor, who makes the appointment. Approximately three committee meetings are held each year; meeting dates and locations are arranged at the convenience of the entire committee. In the past, the Committee Chairperson has requested that Committee members attend several Board of Trustees meetings.

A cover letter expressing interest, including a resume (no more than 4 pages in length) listing professional and civic experience, home address, telephone number and email address should be sent via email to [email protected] addressed to Council President Stewart, or sent via mail to Council President Stewart, County Council Office, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Letters of application must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2025. It is the Council’s policy not to consider applications received after the deadline. After the closing date, Councilmembers will review the applications and select applicants to interview.

More information for applicants about the vacancies on the Nominating Committee for the Board of Trustees of Montgomery College is available on the Council website.

Merit System Protection Board

The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants for a vacancy to serve on the Merit System Protection Board. The term of Chair Barbara Fredericks expires on Dec. 31, 2024, and she has indicated she will apply for reappointment. Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

In addition to Ms. Fredericks (Unaffiliated), other members of the Board are Vice Chair Sonya Chiles (Democrat) and Treava Hopkins-Laboy (Democrat). By law, no more than two of the three members of the Merit System Protection Board may be of the same political party. The appointee for this position may be a Republican, someone who declines to affiliate with a party, or a member of another party officially recognized by the Board of Elections.

Generally, the Board oversees the Merit System and protects employee and applicant rights guaranteed under the County Merit System. The Board processes grievance and disciplinary appeals by issuing written decisions following a review of written records or after conducting appropriate hearings.

The Board normally meets once per month during the day for approximately two hours and additional time is also required for preparatory work. Hearings are scheduled with consideration given to Board availability and held during the day. The duration of hearings is dependent upon the issues of a given case and may last more than one day.

A cover letter expressing interest, including a resume (no more than 4 pages in length) listing professional and civic experience, home address, political party affiliation, a telephone number, and an email address should be sent via email to [email protected] addressed to Council President, or sent via mail to Council President, County Council Office, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Letters of application must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2025. It is the Council’s policy not to consider applications received after the deadline. After the closing date, Councilmembers will review applications and select applicants to interview.

More information for applicants about the vacancy on the Merit System Protection Board is available on the Council website.