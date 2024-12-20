Yerevan International Hospitality Forum 2024

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 17th Yerevan hosted the "Yerevan International Hospitality Forum 2024: Global Ideas for the Hotel Business in Armenia", which was organized by Stone Development with the support of Enterprise Armenia, the Armenian Tourism Committee and the Hotel Association of Armenia.The event was held in one of the most important cultural and historical centers of Armenia – Matenadaran.Yerevan International Hospitality Forum 2024, also known as YIHF2024 became a significant event, which aimed to strengthen Armenia’s position in the global hospitality market, attract investments and develop strategic partnerships.The tourism industry and hospitality sector in Armenia has shown significant growth in recent years. So YIHF2024 aimed to highlight ongoing projects while encouraging the creation of new high-profile hotels and the necessary infrastructure.The forum became a key platform for professionals and investors, who were interested in global trends and investment opportunities in the hotel business in Armenia, as well as in the perspectives of cooperation with international hotel operators.Speakers included regional development directors of the largest international hotel chains, such as Accor S.A., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Inc., Radisson Hotel Group.The key topics of the forum were:• Investment Prospects in the Hospitality Industry: Global Trends and Strategic Approaches. Armenia’s Hotel Market: Key Challenges and Development Paths.• Condo Hotel Format – Opportunities for Investors.The forum also included:• Two cooperation agreements that were solemnly signed: Between Technotun and the French hotel group Accor within the framework of the Pullman Residences Yerevan project. Between Modern Group and the French hotel group Accor within the framework of the Novotel Living Tsaghkadzor project.• Digital stands from partnering suppliers, which offered an interactive opportunity to explore their products and services in detail.• Exclusive networking opportunities during coffee breaks and lunch, which were a chance to engage with industry professionals and share ideas in a casual environment.Strategic partners of YIHF2024 were:Bassen: Official distributor of TK Elevator, providing state-of-the-art elevator solutions.Modern Group: an investment and construction company implementing the Novotel Living Tsaghkadzor project.Parz Blour: A mixed-use development in Dilijan that combines an apartment complex, a hotel, and a cultural center.Pullman Residences Yerevan: Resort you call home.Radisson Hotel Group: A global leader in the hospitality industry, offering world-class service.Mayri Dilijan: a new residential area in Dilijan. Mayri is a self-sufficient quarter with commercial infrastructure and a wellness center with swimming pools and an aquathermal complex.

