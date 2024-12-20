Updated Process to Manage Certified Residential Opportunities (CR...

OPWDD is committed to supporting people to live in a home of their choice where they can be part of their community. Part of upholding that commitment is identifying residential opportunities as soon as they become available and matching those opportunities with people who need the support of certified residential services, particularly those with the most immediate needs.

To provide consistency and to enhance efficiency in this process, OPWDD is launching a multiple stage initiative to amend the process. As part of the first stage of this work, we are proud to release an Administrative Directive Memorandum (ADM) describing how the agency will manage Certified Residential Opportunities going forward. This ADM supports the New York State regulation of OPWDD Certified Residential Opportunities which became effective in June 2023 and is focused on reducing the administrative burden historically associated with this process, resulting in a more person-centered experience for people and for providers.

This new ADM is one part of OPWDD’s short-term housing strategy outlined in the 2024 Strategic Plan Annual Report. It describes how OPWDD makes certified housing opportunities available to those who qualify for them by working in partnership with service providers and Care Coordination Organizations to connect people with the least restrictive certified housing appropriate to meet their needs.

The ADM will support the Certified Residential Opportunities process and clearly outlines the roles and responsibilities of OPWDD staff, the residential provider agencies and Care Managers and specifically indicates how:

Care Managers must fully explore the least restrictive housing that might be right for each person;

OPWDD determines if the person requesting housing needs the support of a certified home;

Opportunities for certified housing are made available first for those in greatest need;

The person requesting certified housing (and their family or representatives) must be supported to make informed choices and have their personal and cultural needs reflected in their person-centered planning; and

OPWDD assigns a priority level for each person based on things like the care a person needs because of their developmental disability, the availability of support from their family and friends and the risk of harm in their current home.

We recognize the importance of hearing from the public when creating guidance that will impact their lives, which is why this ADM was developed through a public comment process and with the input of a workgroup representing many perspectives. This final version represents changes made in response to that collaborative process.