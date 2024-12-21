NextBee Strengthens Energy Policy Expertise with Addition of Advocacy Specialist Jared Johnson

NextBee adds energy policy expert Jared Johnson to lead sustainability programs helping organizations transition to sustainable practices & compliance.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NextBee Corporation today announced two significant developments in its sustainability initiatives: the launch of Practice Green, a revolutionary employee engagement platform, and a strategic partnership with Jared Johnson, a distinguished energy policy and advocacy expert based in Washington, DC, to strengthen its presence in policy-driven sustainability programs.

The Practice Green platform combines powerful gamification features with comprehensive sustainability tracking, enabling organizations to reduce their environmental footprint while achieving significant cost savings. Through customizable challenges, rewards systems, and integration capabilities with major HR platforms, Practice Green offers a unique approach to making sustainability engaging and measurable.

Through this strategic partnership, NextBee strengthens its ability to help organizations navigate the complex landscape of energy policy and sustainable transformation. The addition of Johnson to the consultant partner network marks a significant step in NextBee's commitment to supporting organizations in their transition to sustainable practices.

Johnson brings extensive experience in energy systems advocacy and sustainability policy, and will focus on helping NextBee expand its Practice Green platform to organizations navigating the transition away from fossil fuels. His expertise in addressing political and social complexities of sustainable transformation will help organizations engage their workforce while meeting policy compliance requirements.

Key features of Practice Green include:

Process adoption checklists and sustainable practice challenges

Gamification elements including badges, leaderboards, and reward points

Integration capabilities with major HR systems including SuccessFactors, Workday, and Oracle HCM Cloud

Comprehensive sustainability reporting and analytics

Employee-driven innovation through sustainable idea submissions

Volunteer hour tracking and recognition systems

Practice Green is available immediately for organizations across all industries, with particular benefits for technology companies, healthcare organizations, manufacturers, retailers, and financial institutions. Through this new partnership, NextBee will offer specialized implementations focusing on policy compliance and advocacy-driven sustainability initiatives, leveraging Johnson's expertise in energy policy and sustainable transformation.

About NextBee Corporation

NextBee Corporation, based in San Mateo, CA, is a leading provider of engagement solutions that help organizations drive meaningful participation in key initiatives. Through innovative technology and proven engagement strategies, NextBee helps companies achieve their strategic goals while building stronger relationships with their employees.

About Jared Johnson

Based in Washington, DC, Jared Johnson is an advocacy and policy expert focused on facilitating humanity's transition away from fossil fuels. His expertise spans energy systems, political complexities, and social constructs that influence sustainable transformation, making him a valuable advisor for organizations navigating the path to sustainability.

