Water and Sanitation on decline in Mpumalanga water levels continues and residents urged to use water wisely

Decline in Mpumalanga water levels continues, residents urged to use water wisely

The latest Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) weekly state of reservoirs report shows a continued decline in water levels across most dams and water management areas in the Mpumalanga Province. This highlights the urgent need for intensified water conservation efforts.

The average dam levels in the province decreased by 1%, from 75.6% last week to 74.6%. Within the Water Management Areas (WMA), the Limpopo-Olifants WMA dropped from 65.8% to 64.7%, while the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA fell from 78.1% to 77.3%. In the province's districts, Ehlanzeni experienced a decline from 71.5% to 69.9%, Gert Sibande from 77.2% to 77.0%, and Nkangala from 76.8% to 74.9%.

Most dams in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District recorded reductions in water volumes, except for Buffelskloof and Longmere dams, which showed slight increases from 64.3% to 64.5% and 73.7% to 74.1%, respectively. Da Gama and Ohrigstad dams remained steady at 76.2% and 15.7%, respectively.

The listed dams which continue to decline include Blyderivierpoort Dam from 55.4% to 53.2%, Driekoppies Dam from 83.6% to 81.5%, Klipkopjes Dam from 70.3% to 67.5%, Witklip Dam from 71.4% to 69.8%, Primkop Dam from 60.4% to 59.1%, Kwena Dam from 58.1% to 56.7%, and Inyaka Dam from 77.5% to 76.2%.

According to the report, most of the listed dams in Gert Sibande District recorded declines in water levels except for Heyshope Dam which recorded an improvement from 94.4% to 94.8% and Westoe Dam which remained unchanged at 34.5%.

On the decline, Grootdraai Dam dropped from 68.9% to 68.6%, Nooitgedacht Dam from 74.2% to 73.7%, Vygeboom Dam from 83.3% to 82.7%, Jericho Dam from 59.4% to 58.6%, and Morgenstond Dam from 62.8% to 61.7%.

All the listed dams in the Nkangala District recorded declines in water levels and are below the 80% mark. Witbank Dam dropped from 83.0% to 79.3%, Middelburg Dam from 74.7% to 73.6%, Loskop Dam from 73.4% to 71.2%, and Rhenosterkop / Mkhombo Dam from 80.3% to 79.5%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation urges all residents to use water resources responsibly and sparingly. South Africa is a water-scarce country, and the declining levels underscore the importance of conservation. Every individual must take action to ensure water security by:

• Reducing unnecessary water usage.

• Fixing household leaks promptly and reporting public water leaks to local authorities.

• Reusing water where possible, such as using greywater for gardening.

• Educating others on the importance of water conservation.

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 060 561 8935 or Themba Khoza on 066 301 6962

#servicedeliveryza

#GovZAupdates