Communications and Digital Technologies welcomes assenting into law of SAPO Amendment Bill by President Cyril Ramaphosa

The DCDT welcomes with delight the assenting into law of the SAPO Amendment Bill by His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies is delighted at the signing of the Post Office Amendment Bill into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This much anticipated milestone is a vote of confidence in the unparalleled potential of SAPO as a key service delivery asset of government and the people of South Africa.

The amendment will revitalise and reposition SAPO as an e-commerce hub and digital platform relevant to the economic demands of this digital era. It will also allow the Post Office to revise its duties, expand on its mandate and repurpose its infrastructure to provide diversified and expanded services and exploit its infrastructure capacity to extract value and forge partnerships with other

stakeholders.

SAPO will serve as a logistics and e-commerce provider as well as a logistics partner for other e-commerce and logistics players, including SMMEs and informal traders.

As a digital hub for businesses and communities, SAPO serves as a Designated Authentication Authority that also fulfils its role as a National Trust Centre in the age of digital identity and services.

Its recapitalization will ensure that its infrastructure is fit for purpose in that it is digitized to be able to execute the new mandate in the digital economy.

“We have always believed in the potential of SAPO to be a game-changer in ecommerce considering its unmatched countrywide footprint. We are committed to ensuring that we build a SAPO which provides quality, affordable and accessible services to the people of South Africa irrespective of their geographic location” commented the Director-General, Ms Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani.

