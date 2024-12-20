Western Cape Mobility on mid-season festive road safety stats

Mid-season festive road safety stats reveal disturbing trends

On 19 December 2024, the National MEC of Transport, Barbara Creecy, alongside the Western Cape’s Provincial MEC of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, revealed the mid-season statistics for the festive season road safety campaign at an integrated roadblock operation in Touwsrivier. The figures highlight the urgent need for heightened vigilance and responsible road use as traffic volumes are expected to peak over the coming days.

The data reveals a concerning increase in fatal crashes and fatalities compared to the same period last year. From 2 to 15 December, a total of 439 fatal crashes occurred nationwide, resulting in 512 deaths—marking a 3.1% and 2.6% increase, respectively. Pedestrians remain the most vulnerable group, accounting for 45.6% of the fatalities, followed by passengers, drivers, and cyclists.

In the Western Cape, 56 fatal crashes were recorded during the same period, leading to 62 tragic deaths. To enhance safety on the province’s roads, the National Department of Transport has deployed 85 National Traffic Police Officers to augment local enforcement efforts.

MEC Creecy expressed her concern over these troubling statistics, stating that “in spite of all the efforts we have made to heighten law enforcement through the effective co-ordination of law enforcement operations by the Road Traffic Management Corporation, we still have seen a significant increase in fatal road traffic crashes so far in the festive season.”

Provincial MEC of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, echoed this sentiment, emphasising the shared responsibility for road safety: “The statistics are a stark reminder of the consequences of reckless and negligent road behaviour. As we anticipate increased traffic volumes over the next two weeks, I appeal to residents and visitors in the Western Cape to adhere to traffic laws and exercise patience and caution on the roads. Together, we can ensure that everyone arrives safely at their destinations.”

Key highlights from law enforcement operations across the country during the past two weeks include:

941 drivers arrested nationwide for drunk driving.

230 motorists detained for excessive speeding.

1,017 warrants of arrest executed for unpaid traffic fines.

The Festive Season Road Safety Plan aims to reduce road traffic fatalities, stabilise hazardous locations, and maintain a safe traffic environment through visible law enforcement operations.

Minister Sileku urged all road users to be vigilant, prioritise safety, and avoid risky behaviours such as drinking and driving or reckless pedestrian road use. “Let us all take personal responsibility for making our roads safer. Your actions on our raods can save lives,” concluded Minister Sileku.

Media queries:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

083 755 3213

#servicedeliveryza

#GovZAupdates