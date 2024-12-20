Minister Pemmy Majodina and Deputy Minister David Mahlobo handover houses to Simamane family

Minister Majodina and Deputy Minister Mahlobo handover houses to Simamane family and reaffirm commitment to complete remaining homes

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, alongside Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, handed over three completed homes to the Simamane family in the Oakford Housing Development Area. This significant milestone is part of the Department of Water and Sanitation’s ongoing commitment to support families affected by the Hazelmere Dam Raising Project.

The project, which involved raising the Hazelmere Dam from 86.00m to 93.00m to secure water supply for KwaZulu-Natal's North Coast region, required the relocation of several families whose properties were impacted by the expansion. Among these were 13 families from the Dominican Association land and three other families whose homes fell within the high flood line.

Addressing the families during the official handover of the houses on Thursday, 19 December 2024, Minister Majodina emphasised the government’s unwavering dedication to delivering quality housing to all affected families.

“Today’s handover is a demonstration of our commitment to ensuring that every family impacted by the dam raising is provided with a dignified home. While we celebrate this important step, I want to assure the remaining families that we are fully committed to completing the construction of their homes without any further delay,” said Minister Majodina.

The Simamane family’s houses were prioritised due to their location, which allowed construction to proceed without the complex piling foundations required for other homes. The remaining 14 houses are in various stages of completion, with progress advancing steadily. Foundations, brickwork, and roofing are underway, with the final phase expected to be completed by July 2025.

Minister Majodina acknowledged the challenges faced during the project, including delays in approvals, procurement issues, and foundational complexities. However, she reassured all stakeholders that the project is now back on track.

“We faced hurdles, but with determination and collaboration, we have made significant progress. My team is monitoring this project daily to ensure every family is moved into their new home as soon as possible,” she assured.

The Minister also highlighted the broader socio-economic benefits of the project, which has created jobs and empowered local communities. To date, 187 local workers, including 16 women and 53 youth, were employed during the dam raising phase.

Meanwhile, 38 additional local labourers, including eight (8) women and fifteen (15) youth, are employed for the housing construction. In addition to this, eleven (11) Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs), including women-owned businesses, have been engaged. Fourteen (14) engineers have received successful training during the project, with some achieving professional registration, marking a significant milestone in capacity building.

Minister Majodina concluded by reiterating the government’s promise to uplift communities and improve lives.

“This project is about more than just building houses, it is about restoring dignity of people while creating opportunities. I want to thank the affected families for their patience and trust. We will not rest until every family has a home that they can be proud of,” she said.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo echoed these sentiments, commending the contractor and project teams for their commitment to meeting deadlines and ensuring quality construction.

The Department remains resolute in its goal of completing the remaining homes on schedule, while ensuring that no other families are left to endure living conditions that are not up to good quality living standards.

For more information, contact DWS Spokesperson Wisane Mavasa on 060 561 8935 or mavasaw@dws.gov.za or Ministry’s Spokesperson, Mr Cornelius Monama on 083 271 8790 or monamac@dws.gov.za

#servicedeliveryza

#GovZAupdates