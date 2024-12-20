Submit Release
Statement on Temporary Flight Restrictions

"Since mid-November, New York has been carefully monitoring reports of drone activity and we have been communicating closely with our federal partners. I've spoken with Secretary Mayorkas multiple times and was just informed that he has coordinated with federal partners and the FAA plans to grant temporary flight restrictions over some of New York's critical infrastructure sites — this action is purely precautionary; there are no threat to these sites. This is in addition to the state-of-the-art drone detection system delivered to us by the Biden-Harris Administration earlier this week. While we have not detected any public safety or national security threats, we will continue aggressively monitoring the situation as we call on Congress to pass legislation to give states and local law enforcement the authority and resources they need to manage this evolving technology. Public safety is my top priority and I will stop at nothing to keep my constituents safe."

