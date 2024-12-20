Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.0 Launches with New Generative Super Resolution Models and AI Face Restoration

Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.0

Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.0 released with two new AI upscaling models, face restoration feature, DPI output settings, and several improvements.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiarty announces the release of Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.0, the latest iteration of its cutting-edge image enhancement software. This update introduces two new AI image upscaling models, advanced face restoration, DPI output settings, and several improvements, marking a significant milestone in AI-driven image processing.

Aiarty Image Enhancer is a generative AI-powered image enhancement software that can automatically deblur, denoise, sharpen and upscale images while generating realistic details. With the official release now available, the Aiarty team invites users to explore these cutting-edge AI features: https://www.aiarty.com/ai-image-enhancer/

At the core of V3.0 are More-Detail GAN v3 and AIGCsmooth v3, two new AI models designed to deliver superior image clarity. More-Detail GAN v3 enhances texture stability and detail accuracy for upscaling images to 4K or 10K resolutions, while AIGCsmooth v3 is tailored for AI-generated content, ensuring refined and polished outputs.

The new AI Face Restoration feature employs advanced algorithms to recover natural facial details, remove imperfections such as blemishes, acne, red eyes, freckles, blurriness, and grain, enhancing group photos, selfies, old portraits, low-light pictures, and AI-generated images. Combining Gradient Overlay for seamless transitions and Routine Overlay for efficient processing, it produces lifelike and high-quality results.

DPI Output Settings provide users with flexible resolution control, enabling high-quality exports for both digital and print projects. Additional enhancements include improved color accuracy, minimized checkerboard artifacts, and streamlined export settings with customizable file naming.

“With the release of Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.0, we’re proud to offer a versatile and powerful tool that meets the needs of a wide range of users,” said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software. “From personal projects to professional photography and e-commerce businesses, this software empowers anyone seeking to enhance their multimedia content with exceptional efficiency and precision. Our goal is to simplify the image enhancement process while delivering unparalleled quality, making advanced AI technology accessible to everyone.”

Pricing and Year-End Offers:

1. Xmas Mega Sale

Take advantage of up to 62% OFF on Aiarty Image Enhancer, plus receive exclusive free gifts with the purchase. For even greater value, explore bundled software packages that combine Aiarty Image Enhancer with other Digiarty tools, offering comprehensive solutions for image and multimedia processing. Don’t miss this opportunity to upgrade user’s toolkit at a fraction of the cost.

Shop Now: https://www.aiarty.com/store.htm

2. Aiarty Image Enhancer Referral Program

Celebrate the season of giving with the limited-time giveaway event. Aiarty is offering 3,000 free copies of Image Enhancer V3.0 to lucky participants. Any visitor can generate referral link and get 1-year license and more gifts by sharing the referral link to three friends.

Join the Referral Program >

About Aiarty

Aiarty is Digiarty Software’s flagship AI brand, dedicated to creating accessible, cutting-edge AI tools for image enhancement, upscaling, background removal, image matting, and so on, supporting users in elevating their digital projects.

About Digiarty Software

For over 18 years, Digiarty Software, creator of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, has been a leader in multimedia software, recognized for its commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction. Digiarty’s software suite—covering DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, and editing—has reached over 256 million installations across 180 countries. For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.aiarty.com/.

