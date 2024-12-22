92% Healthcare Providers Seek Efficiency: 3Gen Leads the Transformation in Revenue Cycle Management

Discover how 3Gen Consulting optimizes healthcare RCM with advanced tech, reducing costs & boosting efficiency. Partner with a leader in medical billing today!

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3Gen Consulting, a leader in medical billing outsourcing company , is revolutionizing revenue cycle management for healthcare providers. By leveraging advanced technology and specialized expertise, the company helps organizations streamline operations and enhance financial outcomes.In a significant move to further accelerate its growth, Piramal Alternatives has agreed to invest up to ₹185 crore (~$22 million) in 3Gen Consulting. This marks the first investment from the Piramal Alternatives India Credit Opportunities Fund II. The funding will enable 3Gen Consulting to expand its services, enhance brand recognition, strengthen market positioning, and explore growth opportunities, aligning with its mission to lead in revenue cycle management for healthcare providers.As healthcare providers face growing financial and administrative complexities, outsourcing medical billing has become essential. According to Black Book Research, 92% of providers are seeking these services to reduce costs and improve efficiency. 3Gen Consulting offers tailored RCM solutions designed to improve cash flow, enhance operational efficiency, ensure compliance, and scale seamlessly to meet client needs.Key Benefits*25% reduction in claim denials for a multi-specialty group.35% increase in reimbursement rates for a regional hospital.20% decrease in administrative costs for physician practices.*Based on experience with current clients. Outcomes vary by client.“Our mission is to empower healthcare providers by optimizing their revenue cycle management processes,” said Reva Apte, Senior Manager - Marketing & Client Services at 3Gen Consulting. “As a trusted medical billing provider, we ensure that healthcare organizations can focus on patient care while we handle the complexities of billing and coding.”Market Positioning: Addressing Industry TrendsThe healthcare industry is witnessing a paradigm shift, with providers increasingly turning to outsourcing as a strategic solution to address revenue cycle challenges. Key market trends, such as the integration of AI-driven technologies, value-based care models, and the growing need for cybersecurity in billing processes, are shaping the future of medical billing and coding . 3Gen Consulting is uniquely positioned to address these trends with cutting-edge technology, data-driven insights, and a highly skilled team. By combining innovation with expertise, 3Gen Consulting ensures healthcare organizations stay ahead of industry changes while achieving optimal financial outcomes.Meeting the Growing Demand for Outsourcing Medical BillingThe demand for outsourcing medical billing and coding continues to grow, with the global medical billing outsourcing market projected to reach $23.1 billion by 2028, according to Allied Market Research. Factors such as the complexity of medical billing regulations, staffing shortages, and the need for operational efficiency are driving this trend.3Gen Consulting is at the forefront of this transformation, providing healthcare organizations with end-to-end medical billing services. By addressing challenges such as coding errors, denied claims, and staffing constraints, the company enables its clients to achieve financial stability and operational success.About 3Gen Consulting3Gen Consulting is a premier outsource medical coding company specializing in outsourced medical billing services and coding solutions for healthcare providers. With a commitment to excellence, compliance, and innovation, you can revolutionize your RCM with 3Gen Consulting. The company’s scalable services are tailored to meet the needs of healthcare organizations of all sizes, ensuring seamless operations, and enhanced financial performance.Visit www.3genconsulting.com to learn more about medical billing and coding services or book a consultation.Media Contact:Priyanka PawarPR & Media Relations1321 Upland Drive, Suite 1780, Houston, TX, United States 77001priyankapawar@3genconsulting.com

