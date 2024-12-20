Criminal legal aid: rate increase gives hope for the future

Criminal legal aid rates will increase by an additional 12%, the lord chancellor has confirmed, fulfilling a key recommendation of Sir Christopher Bellamy’s independent review.

An initial 6% rise will follow consultation in early 2025, with an additional 6% committed by the end of this parliament.

We took the previous government to court for failing to implement the 15% rise called for in the Bellamy review and won.

It was a significant victory, shared with practitioner groups who campaigned alongside us to halt the exodus of criminal duty solicitors from the profession.

The latest announcement is a further boost to the profession and access to justice, following recent new investment in both criminal and civil legal aid.

Delivering a sustainable future

“The increase in funding is a welcome step forward that gives solicitors hope that there is a future in providing this vital public service,” said Law Society president Richard Atkinson.

“But it is only a step.

“While this means solicitors will have received more than the 15% recommended by the Bellamy review, years of inflation means further progress is needed to deliver a sustainable future.”

Rebuilding the justice system

The new UK government is demonstrating a commitment to rebuilding the ailing justice system.

Investment in criminal legal aid is a key part of a holistic solution to the current criminal justice crisis.

“Since we won the judicial review, we have been working hard to ensure the Ministry of Justice acted on the stark warnings from the court,” said Richard.

“It is heartening that our warnings are finally being heard, but it will be vital that the government continues to invest and commits sufficient resources to make criminal legal aid work truly sustainable.”

A golden opportunity

Figures show duty solicitor numbers continue to decline.

There is a real danger people will not be able to get legal representation when they need it, heightening the risk of miscarriages of justice.

“The government has a golden opportunity to ensure such a perilous position for access to justice is averted.

Ministers should commit to regular reviews of criminal legal aid funding, once the minimum levels have been achieved, as well as increases for prison law work.”