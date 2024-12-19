The EU launches safeguard investigation on manganese and silicon-based alloying elements

In the notification the European Union indicated, among other things, as follows:

"4. Provide a point of contact for the investigation and identify the preferred means for corresponding.

Commission address for correspondence:

European Commission

Directorate-General for Trade

Directorate G, Unit G5

Office: CHAR 03/76

1049 Bruxelles/Brussel

BELGIQUE/BELGIË

E-mail address: [email protected]

5. Deadlines and procedures to present evidence and views by interested parties

In order to obtain the information it deems necessary for its investigation, the Commission has published questionnaires, available at: https://tron.trade.ec.europa.eu/investigations/case-view?caseId=2770. The completed questionnaires must reach the Commission within 21 days from the date of initiation. […]"

Further information is available in G/SG/N/6/EU/2.

What is a safeguard investigation?

A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.

During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.

A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.

