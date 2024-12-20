Submit Release
Government and ADB sign a grant agreement to improve Rural Resilience and Quality of Life

On December 18th 2024, the 9th Constitutional Government, represented by Minister of Finance Santina Cardoso, signed a Grant Note with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to finance a project aimed at strengthening rural resilience and improving the quality of life in the Municipality of Manatuto. 470563539_469637656179019_123366853926050891_n

The ceremony was attended by the Vice-Prime Minister and Minister Coordinator of Social Affairs, Mariano Assanami Sabino, who emphasised the importance of the project for rural communities. With a budget of 16 million US dollars, the project will be implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development and Community Housing.

During the event, the Vice-Prime Minister, on behalf of the IX Constitutional Government, expressed his deep gratitude to the ADB and the Japanese Ambassador for their continued commitment to organising support for Timor-Leste, which began immediately after the restoration of sovereignty and continues to this day.

The project, to be implemented over five years, will focus on access to drinking water supply systems, the development of agricultural infrastructure and improving the living conditions of rural populations. 471169892_469645296178255_5165902701142122185_n

The ceremony was also attended by the Japanese Ambassador to Timor-Leste, Tetsuya Kimura, the ADB Resident Director in Timor-Leste, Stefania Dina, as well as government representatives and other guests of honour.

