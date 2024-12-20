Minsk Airport by Recs Architects Wins Iron in A' Interior Design Awards

Minsk Airport

Recs Architects' Minsk Airport Private Jet Terminal Recognized for Excellence in Interior Design by the A' Design Award and Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award and Competition, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Recs Architects as a winner of the Iron A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award for their exceptional work on the Minsk Airport Private Jet Terminal. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the Minsk Airport design within the interior design industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovation and creativity.The Minsk Airport Private Jet Terminal design by Recs Architects holds relevance for both the interior design industry and potential customers. By aligning with current trends and advancing industry standards, the design demonstrates the practical benefits of thoughtful interior design for users, the industry, and other stakeholders. The terminal's innovative features and focus on functionality showcase the potential for interior design to enhance the travel experience and set new benchmarks for the industry.Recs Architects' design for the Minsk Airport Private Jet Terminal stands out for its unique approach to creating a welcoming and elegant space. The entrance hall features a striking sculptural wall that expands throughout the surrounding environment, while the central spiral staircase with brass balustrades unifies the space with a hint of aeronautical style. The large main hall is illuminated by a brass-profiled globe, with a wind rose inlaid on the floor in marble and brass. The meeting room's oval table, made of black mirror, reflects the scattered bulbs above, creating a dynamic effect. The VIP saloon, accessed via a glass corridor, offers a fireplace and expansive views of the landing strip.The recognition bestowed upon the Minsk Airport Private Jet Terminal by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a motivator for Recs Architects to continue pursuing excellence and innovation in their future projects. This accolade may inspire the team to further explore novel design concepts and push the boundaries of what is possible within the interior design realm, without implying dominance over the industry. The award serves as a testament to the skill and dedication of the Recs Architects team, showcasing their ability to create spaces that are both functional and visually captivating.Team MembersMinsk Airport was designed by a talented team at Recs Architects. Architect Principals Pier Maria Giordani and Chen Zhen led the project, with valuable contributions from Architect Collaborators Francesco Quadrelli, Giulio Viglioli, Marija Milenkoska, and Andrea Longhi. Each team member brought their unique expertise to the project, resulting in a cohesive and impressive design.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Minsk Airport Private Jet Terminal design by Recs Architects at:About Recs ArchitectsRecs Architects, founded in 2011 by Pier Maria Giordani and Chen Zhen, Ph.D. fellows of Politecnico di Milano, is a multidisciplinary studio merging expertise in architecture, interiors, and urban planning. The firm's name, derived from "Re City Size," embodies their mission to rethink urban spaces as intelligent, inclusive, and sustainable environments. Recs Architects focuses on renovating existing urban areas, designing interiors with cultural fusion, and planning spaces with innovative concepts to enhance quality of life and foster smart, efficient, and cosmopolitan cities while contributing to the excellence of Italian design.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award recognizes designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity. The award-winning designs are expected to be highly regarded, admired, and cherished creations that are practical and innovative, satisfying needs and providing fulfillment.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides an opportunity to showcase creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for superior design capabilities. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants can demonstrate their design excellence and gain deserved global attention. Winning the A' Design Prize for Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design offers a chance to garner increased status within the competitive industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested individuals can learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldeninteriorsawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.