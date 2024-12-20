Booked.ai White-Label Program

Booked ai b2b Booked.ai logo

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Booked.ai today unveiled its new white-label SaaS platform, now available to travel agencies, hotels, and other industry partners looking to integrate robust booking functions under their own brand. The service offers end-to-end booking capabilities - covering flights, hotels, and other standard options - directly within a partner’s native interface, eliminating the need for clients to venture off-site.Executives say the platform ensures that businesses retain full control over the customer experience, from setting pricing to curating destination recommendations. By hosting the entire transaction process within a familiar brand environment, partners can better build loyalty and streamline customer support.“With this launch, we’re giving our partners the keys to their own booking engine,” said Mennan Yelkenci, CEO of Booked.ai. “They can now offer a comprehensive range of travel solutions without compromising their brand identity or sending customers elsewhere.”Booked.ai’s solution comes with real-time inventory updates, automated reservation management, and dedicated partner support. The platform’s architecture allows for customization in both design and functionality, enabling businesses to adapt the system to meet their own operational needs and customer preferences.About Booked.aiBooked.ai provides a fully integrated travel booking platform designed to simplify the reservation process for both travelers and the industry professionals who serve them. For more information, visit www.booked.ai

