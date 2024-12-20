Anderson County Receives $20,000 Check for Brownfield Redevelopment

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) presents a check for $20,000 to Anderson County for its plans in brownfield redevelopment. From left are Rep. Rick Scarbrough, R-Oak Ridge; John LeCroy, deputy director of the Division of Stakeholder Engagement for TDEC; Terry Frank, mayor of Anderson County; and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.