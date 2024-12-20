Professional Notary Services, Inc. (PNS) Named a Repeat ICIC Top 100 business in U.S.

Marcy Tiberio, Founder of Professional Notary Services, was recognized as a Top 100 Fastest Growing Business by the ICIC in 2023 and 2024. Professional Notary Services, Inc. was founded by Marcy Tiberio in 2013

ICIC names Top100 winners of fastest growing businesses in under-served communities for 2024.

PNS is proud to be recognized again this year. We wouldn't be able to serve our community if it wasn't for our wonderful team of notaries and clients. This recognition belongs to all of us.” — Marcy Tiberio

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional Notary Services was named one of the top 100 in the ICIC ’s list of Top 100 fastest-growing businesses in under-resourced communities in the U.S. The ICIC drives inclusive economic prosperity in under-resourced communities through innovative research and programs to create jobs, income, and wealth for local residents. They sponsor an annual award of the top 100 businesses that promote growth in under-resourced communities. PNS ranked in the Top 60 as a repeat winner.Professional Notary Services now joins the ICIC Top 100 Alumni Network. Winners are privately-owned, for-profit companies headquartered in an under-resourced community that has revenues of at least $50,000 in 2018 and has grown to at least $500,000 in 2022.ICIC shared that, “the winners are catalysts of opportunity, optimism, and transformation in under-resourced communities.” Professional Notary Services, founded by Marcy Tiberio, is often a contributor to fundraisers in the Rochester community and supports a variety of organizations like Bethany House and Veterans Outreach Center. In 2024, PNS moved to a new headquarters in the heart of downtown and is identifying additional ways that they can serve the community. They are also proud of adding Remote Online Notarizations to their repertoire of services."Professional Notary Services is proud to be recognized again this year. We would not be able to serve our community if it wasn't for our wonderful team of notaries and clients. Without them, making the Top 60 wouldn't be possible. This recognition belongs to all of us," says Marcy Tiberio.Professional Notary Services, Inc. began as one mobile notary and has built a nationwide network of 1100 notaries. Marcy and her team of notaries serve a variety of industries and make notarizations accessible to anyone, regardless of when or where they need one. PNS is available to notarize in-person and by Remote Online Notarizations in all fifty states. Travelling the extra mile to make convenient and accurate notarizations accessible to all is the focus of PNS. For more information about PNS, visit www.professionalnotaryservices.biz

