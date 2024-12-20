Governor Newsom, First Partner Siebel Newsom, and the California Museum induct the 18th class of the California Hall of Fame

Photo credits: top row, left to right: Alamy stock photo; the Draves Family; National Archives and Records Administration; bottom row: unknown photographer; Schlesinger Library, Radcliffe Institute, Harvard University; Bertelsmann Music Group; Oakland History Center, Oakland Public Library.

Read the full announcement here.

Launched in 2006, the California Hall of Fame honors history-making Californians whose embodiment of California’s spirit of innovation changed the state, the nation, and the world. Inductees are selected annually by the Governor and First Partner for achievements in arts, business and labor, entertainment, food and wine, literature, music, public service, science, and sports.

For details on the California Hall of Fame or to download media assets, visit the media kit here.