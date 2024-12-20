"Justice Rides" by Saddletramp1956: From Soldier to Avenger – A Timeless Tale of Redemption and Love Across History

HAYDEN, ID, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justice Rides by Saddletramp1956 is an unforgettable story of justice, hope, and love that spans over 75 years of U.S. history. Released on September 4, 2022 and available on Amazon Kindle, this captivating novel takes readers on a journey through time with Elijah Jones, a man reborn as an avenger to bring balance to a chaotic world.

Shot dead at the battle of Brown's Mill, Georgia, in 1864, Elijah Jones, a sergeant in the 8th Regiment of Indiana Cavalry, learns that an immortal being has recruited him to help dispense justice in an increasingly dark world. As part of his preparation and training, Eli spends five years with the Texas Rangers, riding with Captain Bill McDonald, one of the greatest Ranger Captains ever. He deals with the worst humanity has to offer -robbers, carpetbaggers, crooked lawmen, and the owner of a notorious New York speakeasy. Eli's transformation into Justice O. Peace is a journey filled with action, love, and redemption that will leave readers breathless.

This is more than a story of vengeance. Justice Rides takes readers on an emotional journey through love, family, and forgiveness. With Saddletramp1956’s unparalleled storytelling, readers will be drawn into a world of danger, romance, and the enduring fight between good and evil.

Saddletramp1956 is the pen name of an author with nine published books on Amazon and over 200 stories published online. His unique storytelling blends history, romance, and adventure into an enthralling narrative that keeps readers hooked from start to finish. Justice Rides is more than a novel. It’s a journey of second chances and the enduring power of love. Don’t miss your chance to embark on this extraordinary ride. Availability: Step into the world of justice, love, and adventure with Justice Rides. Available now in e-book, paperback, and Kindle Unlimited on Amazon - get your copy today and saddle up for an unforgettable journey!

Website Link: https://saddletramp1956.com/

Book Link: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0B1N686L4

