Flock Safety Announces Full Compliance with FBI’s Newly-Released Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Policy Update

Atlanta, GA, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety , the all-in-one technology solution keeping communities safe, today announced that it has successfully updated its security controls to align with the FBI’s latest Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Security Policy. The latest version of the policy , which took effect on October 1, 2024, outlines critical guidelines to safeguard sensitive criminal justice data, and Flock has proactively ensured full compliance with these new standards.

Law enforcement agencies, public safety professionals, and their vendors nationwide have strengthened security measures in response to the FBI’s modernization efforts and recent updates to the CJIS Security Policy. These changes include stricter controls for managing infrastructure, stronger identity and authentication safeguards, and improved incident response procedures

To further demonstrate the company’s commitment to security, Flock has partnered with Diverse Computing , a trusted third-party service provider, to earn the CJIS ACE Compliance Seal. The CJIS ACE Compliance Seal is awarded to agencies and companies that have demonstrated an executive commitment to, and have real-world working knowledge, of FBI CJIS Security Policy compliance and its criticality to the law enforcement community.

“Data is the lifeblood of our company. Protecting our customers' data is a top priority,” said Eric Tan, CIO and Chief Security Officer at Flock Safety. “We are committed to ensuring that our systems not only meet but exceed the expectations set by the latest CJIS policies. Our recent success with obtaining the CJIS ACE compliance seal is a testament to that commitment.”

With these updates, Flock Safety continues to lead the way in providing secure and reliable technology solutions to over 3,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide.

