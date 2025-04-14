DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Laboratory Services Cooperative Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Laboratory Services Cooperative (“Laboratory Services Cooperative”). Laboratory Services Cooperative learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about October 27, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About Laboratory Services Cooperative

Laboratory Services Cooperative, a non-profit organization headquartered in Seattle, Washington, offers laboratory testing support specifically for Planned Parenthood clinics.

What happened?

On or around October 27, 2024, Laboratory Services Cooperative experienced a security incident when suspicious activity was detected within its network. In response, they sought the expertise of digital forensic specialists. The investigation concluded that an unauthorized third party had gained access to the network and removed specific files from the system. Over 1.6 million individuals have been impacted by this breach.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:

Names

Addresses

Phone Numbers

Email Addresses

Medical/clinical information

Billing, claims, and payment data

Health insurance information

Social Security Numbers

Driver’s License Numbers

Passport Numbers

Dates of Birth

Demographic Data

Student ID Numbers



How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Laboratory Services Cooperative, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Laboratory Services Cooperative data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com



About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

