CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auspice Capital Advisors Ltd. (Auspice) is pleased to announce that after listening to our institutional and retail investors, Canada’s original and only pioneering 81-102 approved “return stacking / portable alpha” solution, the Auspice One Fund Trust is evolving to serve you better by modifying its investment strategies.

Instead of overlaying a value-tilted balanced mandate, we are simplifying the investment strategy. For every dollar invested, you get $1 of exposure to the long-standing protective CTA / managed futures fund, Auspice Diversified, and $1 of exposure to the S&P500. Two for one.

You gain diversification without sacrificing your core holdings.

“If you’re concerned about the equity outlook but want to maintain exposure, the Auspice One Fund may be a practical solution.” says Auspice Founder and CIO Tim Pickering.

“Return stacking, particularly when done with uncorrelated and even negatively correlated strategies, can produce more attractive standalone risk-adjusted returns.”

“A return stacking portfolio can also sit in a different part of an investor’s portfolio, for example in an equity bucket if a CTA is overlayed on top of a 100% exposure to equities. Investors get the equity returns, plus the potential diversifying CTA exposure on top.”

Auspice One Fund Trust is available as a liquid alternative mutual fund with daily liquidity. The fee is the same, you only pay for long-term performance net of the monthly fee: management fee or performance, not both. The update to the investment strategy of Auspice One Fund Trust will take place on or about January 2nd, 2025.

About Auspice Capital Advisors Ltd.

Auspice Capital Advisors Ltd., based in Calgary, Alberta, is a quantitative investment strategy specialist that focuses on commodity and alternative investments. Auspice has been delivering commodity and “crisis alpha” solutions for over 18 years. For more information about Auspice, please contact us at 1-888-792-921 or by emailing us at info@auspicecapital.com.

Information about Auspice Diversified Trust and Auspice One Fund Trust is also available on Auspice’s website at www.auspicecapital.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus and fund facts before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For further information, please contact:

Tim Pickering Brennan Basnicki President & CIO Partner and Product Specialist Auspice Capital Advisors Ltd. Auspice Capital Advisors Ltd. 1-888-792-9291 1-888-792-9291









