Heading into the Holidays, Mortgage Rates Increase

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey ® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.72 percent.

“This week, mortgage rates crept up to a similar average as this time in 2023,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “For the most part, mortgage rates have moved between 6 and 7 percent over the last 12 months. Homebuyers are slowly digesting these higher rates and are gradually willing to move forward with buying a home, resulting in additional purchase activity.”

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.72 percent as of December 19, 2024, up from last week when it averaged 6.60 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.67 percent.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

