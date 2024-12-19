Brompton Energy Split Corp. Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: ESP, ESP.PR.A) Brompton Energy Split Corp. (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce it has established an at-the-market equity program (“ATM Program”) so that the Fund can issue class A and preferred shares (the “Class A Shares” and “Preferred Shares”, respectively) to the public from time to time, at the Fund’s discretion. Any Class A Shares or Preferred Shares sold under the ATM Program will be sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) or any other marketplace in Canada on which the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. Sales of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated December 18, 2024 (the “Equity Distribution Agreement”) with RBC Capital Markets Inc. (the “Agent”).

Sales of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares will be made by way of “at-the-market distributions” as defined in National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions on the TSX or on any marketplace for the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares in Canada. Since the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares will be distributed at the prevailing market prices at the time of the sale, prices may vary among purchasers during the period of distribution. The ATM Program is being offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated December 18, 2024 to the Fund’s short form base shelf prospectus dated December 18, 2024. The maximum gross proceeds from the issuance of the shares will be $25 million for each of the Class A and Preferred Shares. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor or from representatives of the Agent and are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the Fund’s sole discretion. The ATM Program will be effective until January 18, 2027, unless terminated prior to such date by the Fund. The Fund intends to use the proceeds from the ATM Program in accordance with the investment objectives and investment strategies of the Fund, subject to the investment restrictions of the Fund.

The Fund invests in an actively managed portfolio (the “Portfolio”) consisting primarily of equity securities of dividend-paying (at the time of investment) global energy issuers with a market capitalization of at least $2 billion (at the time of investment) which may include companies operating in energy subsectors and related industries such as oil and gas exploration and production, equipment, services, pipelines, transportation, infrastructure, utilities, among others. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of the value of the Portfolio, as measured at the time of investment, in equity securities of other global natural resource issuers which include companies that own, explore, mine, process or develop natural resource commodities or supply goods and services to those companies, including directly or indirectly through exchange-traded funds.

The investment objectives for the Class A Shares are to provide their holders with regular monthly non-cumulative cash distributions and to provide holders of Class A Shares with the opportunity for growth in net asset value per Class A Share.

The investment objectives for the Preferred Shares are to provide their holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price of $10.00 to holders of Preferred Shares on March 30, 2027.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Fund on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in its public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

