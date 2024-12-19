Cartier Resources Grants Stock Options

VAL D'OR, Quebec, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (the “Company”) announces that the Board of Directors granted, on December 19, 2024, a total of 3,500,000 stock options to directors and officers and to one employee of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Company’s stock option plan, each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.09 per share until no later than December 18, 2029.

Contact:

Philippe Cloutier

President and CEO

Cartier Resources Inc.

Telephone: (819) 874-1331

Toll free: 877 874-1331

Fax: (819) 874-3113

