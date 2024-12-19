Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.07125 for each Class A share and $0.06500 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable January 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2024.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on December 31, 2024 will receive a dividend of $0.07125 per share based on the VWAP of $8.55 payable on January 10, 2025. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.97 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.89 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $24.86.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management Life Insurance Utilities & Other Bank of Montreal AGF Management Ltd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. BCE Inc. Bank of Nova Scotia CI Financial Corp. Manulife Financial Corporation TransAlta Corp. CIBC IGM Financial Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy Corp. National Bank of Canada Power Financial Corp. Royal Bank of Canada TMX Group Inc. Toronto-Dominion Bank





Distribution Details Class A Share (PDV) $0.07125 Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.06500 Record Date: December 31, 2024 Payable Date: January 10, 2025





