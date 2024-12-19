Tive Named a 2024 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Spotlights Tive’s innovative approach to delivering real-time location & condition monitoring to its global customers

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The award honors Tive for its groundbreaking innovation in real-time location and condition monitoring, the second time the company earned this prestigious recognition. The repeat win underscores Tive’s consistent leadership and commitment to excellence in supply chain technology.

The Top Tech Startup award celebrates startups addressing challenges in the global supply chain, from food and beverage logistics to complex manufacturing and distribution networks. Tive’s cutting-edge tracking technology directly addresses these challenges by empowering businesses to monitor shipments across all modes in real time—delivering ground truth data and actionable insights that drive operational efficiency, ensure compliance, and safeguard high-value cargo throughout the supply chain.

“This award is a tremendous honor for Tive and a testament to the impact we are making in the supply chain industry,” said Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder of Tive. “Winning the Top Tech Startup award validates our commitment to providing customers with innovative solutions that not only increase visibility—but also drive efficiency and sustainability. We are excited to continue pushing boundaries and delivering value to our customers worldwide.”

Tive’s solutions are trusted by more than 850 leading companies across diverse industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, high-value goods, and logistics and transportation. By providing precise data on temperature, humidity, shock, and location, Tive ensures that products arrive on time and in optimal condition—driving efficiency, minimizing waste, and enhancing customer satisfaction.

As Tive continues its impressive growth trajectory, the company remains steadfast in its mission to empower businesses to navigate their supply chain challenges and thrive in an increasingly dynamic and interconnected global marketplace.

View the full list of 2024 Top Tech Startup winners here . To learn more about Tive’s solutions and sustainability initiatives, visit www.tive.com .

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 850 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Tive's Green Program reduces electronic waste by renewing and recirculating trackers and extending their life. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit https://www.tive.com/.

