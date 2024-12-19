Exela Technologies Recognized as a Strong Performer in Industry-Leading Task-Centric Automation Software Report

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a leading provider of Business Process Automation solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Task-Centric Automation Software, Q4 2024. The report evaluates the most significant task-centric automation providers, previously categorized under Robotic Process Automation (RPA), to help businesses identify the best-fit solutions for their needs.

The Forrester Wave™ evaluated 15 vendors across three categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Customer Feedback.

Findings from the Report:

Document Processing Capabilities : The report states that “Exela excels in intelligent content and document processing, setting a high standard in this area.”

: The report states that “Exela excels in intelligent content and document processing, setting a high standard in this area.” Strategic Vision & Core Technologies : Exela’s strategic vision is grounded in a commitment to innovation and the continuous enhancement of its product offerings.

: Exela’s strategic vision is grounded in a commitment to innovation and the continuous enhancement of its product offerings. Customer-Centric Approach: Reference customers appreciate the combination of a robust task-centric automation product with instantly available human augmentation services supporting the success of their automation projects.



"We believe Exela’s recognition as a Strong Performer reflects our commitment to empowering businesses with intelligent, scalable solutions that streamline operations and drive results,” said Sriram Ramanathan, Global Chief Technology Officer, Exela Technologies. "For us, this acknowledgment reinforces our focus on innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers across diverse industries."

Forrester’s evaluation stated that Exela Technologies best suits organizations seeking strong content and document processing solutions with an appetite for AI in their task-centric automation projects. Exela’s robust technology stack makes it a compelling choice for businesses prioritizing these aspects despite areas needing further development.

About Exela

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 15,000 employees operating in 21 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela and XBP Europe, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela and XBP Europe management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In addition, forward-looking statements provide expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela and XBP Europe anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela’s and XBP Europe’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

