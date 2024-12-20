Roswell Disaster Recovery Center & Helpline - Holidays Hours

SANTA FE, New Mexico – The Roswell Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will be closed for the holidays on Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1. Moreover, the DRC will operate with reduced hours on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Additionally, the FEMA Helpline will observe holiday hours on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Holiday hours at the Roswell DRC are:

Tuesdays, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25, Thursday, Dec 26 and Wednesday, Jan. 1, closed for the holidays.

Holiday hours for the FEMA Helpline are:

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25, closed for the holidays.

The Roswell DRC offers one-on-one assistance to Chaves County homeowners, renters and business owners affected by the Oct. 19-20, severe storms and flooding. The center is operated by the state of New Mexico and FEMA at Roswell Mall, 4501 N. Main St. Roswell, NM 88201 next to Bath & Body Works store.

At the DRC you can apply to FEMA for federal disaster assistance, update your address, phone number or banking information and get answers to your questions about the disaster assistance process.

By calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362), you can apply to FEMA for federal disaster assistance and track the progress of your FEMA application, update your application and get answers to questions about disaster assistance.

How to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance

The first step for individuals and households to receive financial help is to apply to FEMA for federal assistance. There is no cost involved to apply for, or receive, FEMA assistance. There are four ways to apply:

