Bridging Air Power and Disaster Response: Training Bolsters Rapid Deployment Capabilities

Recently, FEMA’s National Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT) Red and Region 9 IMAT 1, along with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) IMAT and the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 349th Air Mobility Wing collaborated in an exercise to enhance their disaster response readiness. Held in Sacramento and on Travis Air Force Base, California, the exercise showcased the power of collaboration and cross-agency training in preparing for complex emergencies.

Enhancing Readiness Through Joint Trainings

The exercise featured a diverse set of activities, including the 349th AMW Airmen simulating the preparation and planning of an air operation in support of a disaster response mission. Meanwhile, breakout sessions brought together FEMA, CalOES, and Air Force participants to align strategies, discuss logistics, and strengthen their understanding of each agency’s roles in disaster response.

“Exercises like these demonstrate how different organizations can come together to accomplish a shared mission,” said Justin Menchaca, the Air Operations Specialist for FEMA National IMAT Red and a master sergeant with the 349th AMW. “When we face a disaster, seamless coordination and mutual understanding can make all the difference in how quickly we can deliver aid.”

Dual Expertise: Bridging Two Worlds

Menchaca played a pivotal role in organizing the exercise, leveraging his unique dual expertise as both a FEMA official and an Air Force reservist. His contributions exemplify how skills homed in one job can enhance performance in another.

“My Air Force service taught me precision and efficiency in air operations,” Menchaca explained. “Those same principles are critical at FEMA, where timely and accurate decision-making is crucial in disaster scenarios. By wearing both hats, I’m able to foster a deeper connection between these two organizations.”

Additionally, Menchaca highlighted the advantages of cross-training.

“Seeing Airmen and FEMA personnel work side by side reinforces that we’re all on the same team when it comes to disaster response. Whether it’s moving supplies or conducting search and rescue, every action is a piece of the bigger puzzle,” he said.

Building Momentum for the Future

This crucial exercise underscores the 349th AMW’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with federal and state emergency management teams. With the addition of CalOES’ new IMAT, the event marked a significant step forward in expanding California’s disaster response capabilities.

As the teams wrapped up the day, the shared sense of purpose and camaraderie was evident. Reflecting on the success of the exercise, Brad Pierce, External Affairs Officer for NIMAT Red, emphasized the importance of continued collaboration.

“Every training opportunity brings us closer to being fully prepared when disaster strikes. Together, we’re building a force that’s ready to act—and act quickly—when communities need us most,” Pierce said.

By combining the logistical expertise of the U.S. Air Force Reserve with FEMA’s coordination and planning capabilities, exercises like this one set the stage for more effective disaster responses in the future.

“It’s about bringing together the best of both worlds to serve our communities when they need it most,” he said.