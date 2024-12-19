Governor Carney, DNREC, Seaford Celebrate Investments in Riverfront Redevelopment

WILMINGTON, Del. – Gov. John Carney joined Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, State Representative Danny Short, State Senator Bryant Richardson, Seaford Mayor Matthew MacCoy and other community leaders Thursday to announce a $3 million investment in cleaning up a riverfront site for redevelopment as part of the City of Seaford’s revitalization.

The funding will be used by DNREC’s Remediation Section to manage the environmental cleanup of the former city power plant site next to the Nanticoke River. The property is part of a riverfront redevelopment plan by the city and developers David Perlmutter, Faith Perlmutter Diamond and Warren Diamond. More than $207,000 in State funding – from Delaware’s Hazardous Substance Cleanup Act (HSCA) and DNREC’s Brownfields Program – has gone into a site investigation and remediation (cleanup) of the property where Seaford’s oil-fired power plant operated for more than 80 years before it was decommissioned in 2015.

The developers already have created luxury apartments along the Nanticoke River in downtown Seaford. The current proposal is to create a riverwalk area containing luxury living with retail stores, restaurants and office space. The plan concept stretches from Front Street to Oyster House Park and includes a partnership with the Chesapeake Conservancy.

“I am proud to invest more resources in Seaford’s rejuvenation,” said Governor Carney, who also has committed funds toward the transformation of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center into a multi-purpose community facility that includes health care services, an education hub, an early learning center, co-working space and a job skills center. “As we have done in Wilmington and as we are doing in Dover, we are focusing on Seaford as a place to support revitalization efforts. We want people to know that Seaford is a strong community attractive to residents and visitors to live, work and raise their families. This $3 million investment keeps that progress going,”

“This grant funding represents an important step forward not only in the continuance of the transformation of downtown Seaford, but it will prepare the site for future productive uses which will showcase Seaford’s jewel, the Nanticoke River” said Representative Danny Short. “I thank Governor Carney and commend him for his commitment to the betterment of communities in Delaware.”

“The focus of brownfield redevelopment is to take formerly contaminated sites, restore them to environmental health, and put them back into productive use – ideally to revitalize an area that’s been held back because a brownfield thwarted progress and prosperity” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “This investment in Seaford is a perfect example of these efforts. We are pleased to have been able to help partner the State with the City of Seaford and work toward the goal of seeing Seaford become a thriving city once again.”

“Today’s announcement will only increase the positive trajectory that our city leadership and council has led in Downtown Seaford,” said Seaford Mayor Matt MacCoy. “Seaford is evolving in real time, and it is a true blessing to see the transformation up close and personal. Announcements such as today are possible due to the collective efforts of many, and we appreciate everyone’s dedication to the downtown Seaford area, including Governor Carney, Representative Danny Short, our City Manager Charles Anderson, Economic Development Leader Trisha Newcomer, and former and current City Council. Finally, we wish to express our gratitude to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources for their support and recognition of the importance of the brownfield sites.”

“This investment in cleaning up and redeveloping the Nanticoke Riverfront is a significant step forward for Seaford,” said Senator Bryant Richardson. “Revitalizing this site will not only enhance our community’s environment but also create opportunities for economic growth and a better quality of life for our residents.”