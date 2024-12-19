Free Online Learning Available for Wyoming’s Older Adults

December 19, 2024

A wide range of free classes is available for older Wyoming adults through the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) ongoing partnership with a robust online learning service.

Jeff Clark, Community Living Section manager with the WDH Aging Division, described the “GetSetUp” digital education site as an overall opportunity for older adults to increase activity, boost wellness and spark their creativity by learning new things.

Wyoming residents have participated in nearly 20,000 classes since WDH made GetSetUp available in the state roughly three years ago. “While the variety of subjects available through GetSetUp is impressive, fitness classes have been the most popular by far among Wyoming users,” Clark said.

“Wyoming residents can access thousands of interactive classes taught by older adults to their peers on GetSetUp,” Clark said. “These classes can be a simple way to connect with others from the comfort and safety of one’s home, which is especially a nice feature during poor weather.”

Beyond popular fitness classes such as “indoor walking workout,” available subjects range from avoiding scams, building computer skills, crafting and cooking to learning about volunteering. Some offerings involve live sessions; others are recorded and available at any time.

GetSetUp’s custom-built video learning interface is available around the clock and has been tailored to older adults of all tech levels. The platform offers support via phone and in all classes to help learners with technology, and includes a booking system complete with regular reminders and after-class notes.

Wyoming’s older adults can safely and easily connect with a worldwide community by visiting https://www.getsetup.io/partner/wyoming online. Because of the WDH Aging Division partnership with GetSetUp, the classes are free for state residents. To avoid fees, residents should use the coupon code “Wyoming” while booking classes.

Clark noted many classes are available in Spanish, with some presented in other languages as well.