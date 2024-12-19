Former Mississippi State Capitol Police Officer Indicted for Excessive Force Against a Handcuffed Arrestee

An indictment was unsealed yesterday in the Southern District of Mississippi charging former Mississippi State Capitol Police Flex Unit officer Jeffery Walker with felony deprivation of rights under color of law.

According to court documents, Walker used excessive force against a handcuffed arrestee, identified as E.S., including the use of dangerous weapons and force resulting in bodily injury.

On July 27, 2022, Walker, driving an unmarked police car, attempted to initiate a traffic stop involving E.S., who failed to stop and led Walker on a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, several Jackson Police Department (JPD) officers followed behind until Walker cut E.S. off, causing Walker to run into a tree and E.S. to swerve into the yard behind Walker’s car. An assisting JPD officer pulled E.S. from the car and handcuffed him without issue. Shortly after taking control of E.S., who was still handcuffed and compliant at this point, Walker slammed E.S.’ head into the hood of E.S.’ car, put him on the ground and kicked him in the head and face area. E.S. suffered bodily injury as a result of Walker’s actions.

If convicted, Walker faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee for the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Agent in Charge Robert A. Eikhoff of the FBI Jackson Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Jackson Field Office is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Glenda Haynes for the Southern District of Mississippi and Trial Attorney Eric Peffley of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.