New Opinions: Dec. 19

City of Fargo v. State 2024 ND 236

Docket No.: 20240125

Filing Date: 12/19/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Other

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan View Opinion Highlight: A home rule city's power to enact ordinances that supersede state law is not without limitation because a home rule city's powers must be based upon statutory provisions. Cities are creatures of statute and possess only those powers and authorities granted by statute or necessarily implied from an express statutory grant.

Hoff v. State 2024 ND 235

Docket No.: 20240158

Filing Date: 12/19/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Post-Conviction Relief

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan View Opinion Highlight: A postconviction relief application barred by the two-year limitation in N.D.C.C. § 29-32.1-01(2) is not excepted by N.D.C.C. § 29-32.1-01(3) when the applicant demonstrates a physical disability or mental disease does not preclude timely assertion of their application for relief. Although Rule 615, N.D.R.Ev., uses the plural term "witnesses," the plural term "witnesses" is interpreted to include the singular term "witness." Therefore, a party may request to sequester a single witness.

Adoption of H.W.L. 2024 ND 234

Docket No.: 20240289

Filing Date: 12/19/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Juvenile - Termination of Parental Rights

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A district court order terminating parental rights and granting a petition for adoption is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App. 35.1(a)(2) and (4).

Overbo v. Overbo, et al. 2024 ND 233

Docket No.: 20240164

Filing Date: 12/19/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Constitutional Law

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: The party presentation principle requires courts refrain from deciding constitutional questions not submitted by the litigants.

Sanderson v. Agotness 2024 ND 232

Docket No.: 20240054

Filing Date: 12/19/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Other

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: A judge acting within their judicial capacity is protected by judicial immunity. The prevailing party of a frivolous action shall be awarded attorney's fees.

State v. Eagleman 2024 ND 231

Docket No.: 20240176

Filing Date: 12/19/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Reckless Endangerment

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: While we have previously treated motions filed under the rules of criminal procedure as applications under the Uniform Postconviction Procedure Act, we have done so in the limited circumstance where the defendant has filed a previous application for postconviction relief and the filing in the criminal case hints at an attempt to "avoid the procedures of the Uniform Postconviction Procedure Act." It is not proper for a defendant to collaterally attack the underlying conviction by way of a motion to correct an illegal sentence because the "Uniform Postconviction Procedure Act is the exclusive remedy for collaterally challenging a judgment of conviction or sentence . . . ."

Interest of A.E.E. 2024 ND 230

Docket No.: 20240121

Filing Date: 12/19/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Guardian/Conservator

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: Under N.D.C.C. § 27-20.1-16(2), any party to the proceeding in which the child's status was adjudicated may petition for removal or modification of a guardian on the grounds the removal or modification would be in the best interest of the child. If an insufficient showing has been made, the district court shall issue an order denying the petition.

State v. Werner 2024 ND 229

Docket No.: 20240084

Filing Date: 12/19/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - DUI/DUS/APC

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: Investigative stops of a vehicle and its occupants for suspected violations of law will be upheld if officers have at least a reasonable suspicion that the motorist has violated the law or probable cause to believe the motorist has done so. The suspected violation of law need not be related to the current operation of a motor vehicle. Reasonable suspicion for a stop exists when a reasonable person in the officer's position would be justified by some objective manifestation to suspect potential unlawful activity. The reasonable suspicion standard is objective and does not hinge upon the subjective beliefs or motivations of the arresting officer. In order to determine whether an investigative stop is valid, we consider the totality of the circumstances and examine the information known to the officer at the time of the stop. An officer is required to administer the Miranda warning when a person is subject to custodial interrogation. A suspect is in custody when there is a formal arrest or restraint on the suspect's freedom of movement to the degree associated with a formal arrest. When determining if a person is subject to custodial interrogation, the court examines all circumstances surrounding the interrogation and considers what a reasonable man in the suspect's position would have understood in his situation.

Lindeman v. State 2024 ND 228

Docket No.: 20240058

Filing Date: 12/19/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Post-Conviction Relief

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: To succeed on a claim of ineffective assistance of counsel, the petitioner must first prove his counsel's performance was defective. Second, the petitioner must show his defense was prejudiced by the proven defects. Both must be established in order to prevail under a claim of ineffective assistance of counsel. Thus, if there is an insufficient showing on one, the reviewing court need not address the other.

McKenzie Electric Coop., Inc. v. El-Dweek, et al. 2024 ND 227

Docket No.: 20240275

Filing Date: 12/19/2024

Case Type: Original Proceeding - Civil - Writ of Supervision

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: A petition for supervisory writ directing the district court to vacate its order of recusal, deny the motion for recusal, and reassign the action back to Judge ElDweek is denied.