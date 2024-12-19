Governor Cooper Presents Former UNC Basketball Coach Roy Williams with the Order of The Long Leaf Pine

NORTH CAROLINA, December 19 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper presented Coach Roy Williams with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the State’s Highest Honorary Society, for his significant impact on the State of North Carolina during his tenure as Men’s Basketball Coach at UNC Chapel Hill and for contributions to the state of North Carolina.

“Coach Williams exemplifies what it means to be a Tar Heel and a North Carolinian,” said Governor Cooper. “From his time on the court to his philanthropic endeavors, Coach William’s work and legacy continues to impact our state. I am excited to recognize his contributions and welcome him to the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.”

During his remarks, Coach Roy Williams discussed his time as UNC’s head coach and thanked his wife for her support. Coach Williams and Wanda Williams have traveled across the country, but always return home to North Carolina.

Coach Williams spent 18 seasons as head coach of UNC’s Men’s Basketball Team, leading the team to three NCAA National Championships, five Final Four Appearances, nine ACC regular-season championships and three ACC tournament championships. Prior to coaching for UNC, Coach Williams spent 15 seasons coaching at the University of Kansas.

Off the court, Coach Williams and Wanda Williams have supported students through the Carolina Covenant Scholarship and Chancellor’s Science Scholars Program.

###