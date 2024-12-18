AG Platkin, DGE Expand Self-Exclusion Option

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) today announced a significant enhancement to the State’s Responsible Gaming initiatives.

Individuals seeking to self-exclude from gambling at brick-and-mortar casinos can now do so conveniently through the DGE website, eliminating the need to physically travel to a location or to schedule a video conference.

“While gambling can be fun for some, it is not for everyone, and I’m committed to helping those who want a more proactive approach to managing their gaming. Expanding our self-exclusion portal makes it easier for those who wish to prevent their entry to a casino to do so,” said Attorney General Platkin. “I applaud the team at DGE for their work in making this happen.”

“Making the self-exclusion process more accessible is a critical step in our ongoing commitment to responsible gaming,” said DGE Interim Director Mary Jo Flaherty. “This new online option empowers individuals with a private and efficient way to make decisions about their habits, ensuring they have the resources they need to prioritize their well-being.”

The self-exclusion tool is accessible 24/7 and allows users to make an informed decision from the privacy of their own homes.

This new online option to self-exclude from brick-and-mortar casinos provides a streamlined, secure, and accessible way for individuals to take control of their gaming habits, without the need to visit a physical location. This builds on DGE’s existing online self-exclusion options, which already allow individuals to self-exclude from internet gaming platforms.

Key Features of the Online Self-Exclusion Option:

Convenience and Accessibility The user-friendly portal can be accessed 24/7 at Division of Gaming Enforcement – Division of Gaming Enforcement – Self Exclusion

The user-friendly portal can be accessed 24/7 at Division of Gaming Enforcement – Division of Gaming Enforcement – Self Exclusion Confidentiality: Personal information submitted through the website is securely protected.

Personal information submitted through the website is securely protected. Flexibility: If preferred, individuals still have the option to self-exclude via video conference, in-person at DGE offices in Atlantic City or Trenton, or at one of the New Jersey racetracks.

If preferred, individuals still have the option to self-exclude via video conference, in-person at DGE offices in Atlantic City or Trenton, or at one of the New Jersey racetracks. Comprehensive Options: The online platform now accommodates requests for self-exclusion from internet gaming only or from both brick-and-mortar casinos and internet gaming.

This initiative aligns with the DGE’s broader mission to foster a safe and responsible gaming environment in New Jersey.

For more information on self-exclusion and other responsible gaming resources, visit Self-Exclusion Program – New Jersey Office of Attorney General or by calling 1-833-788-4DGE.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

###