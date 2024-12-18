AG Platkin, DGE Expand Self-Exclusion Option
TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) today announced a significant enhancement to the State’s Responsible Gaming initiatives.
Individuals seeking to self-exclude from gambling at brick-and-mortar casinos can now do so conveniently through the DGE website, eliminating the need to physically travel to a location or to schedule a video conference.
“While gambling can be fun for some, it is not for everyone, and I’m committed to helping those who want a more proactive approach to managing their gaming. Expanding our self-exclusion portal makes it easier for those who wish to prevent their entry to a casino to do so,” said Attorney General Platkin. “I applaud the team at DGE for their work in making this happen.”
“Making the self-exclusion process more accessible is a critical step in our ongoing commitment to responsible gaming,” said DGE Interim Director Mary Jo Flaherty. “This new online option empowers individuals with a private and efficient way to make decisions about their habits, ensuring they have the resources they need to prioritize their well-being.”
The self-exclusion tool is accessible 24/7 and allows users to make an informed decision from the privacy of their own homes.
This new online option to self-exclude from brick-and-mortar casinos provides a streamlined, secure, and accessible way for individuals to take control of their gaming habits, without the need to visit a physical location. This builds on DGE’s existing online self-exclusion options, which already allow individuals to self-exclude from internet gaming platforms.
Key Features of the Online Self-Exclusion Option:
- Convenience and Accessibility The user-friendly portal can be accessed 24/7 at Division of Gaming Enforcement – Division of Gaming Enforcement – Self Exclusion
- Confidentiality: Personal information submitted through the website is securely protected.
- Flexibility: If preferred, individuals still have the option to self-exclude via video conference, in-person at DGE offices in Atlantic City or Trenton, or at one of the New Jersey racetracks.
- Comprehensive Options: The online platform now accommodates requests for self-exclusion from internet gaming only or from both brick-and-mortar casinos and internet gaming.
This initiative aligns with the DGE’s broader mission to foster a safe and responsible gaming environment in New Jersey.
For more information on self-exclusion and other responsible gaming resources, visit Self-Exclusion Program – New Jersey Office of Attorney General or by calling 1-833-788-4DGE.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.