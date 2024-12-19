Christmas Opening Hours

Over the Christmas and New Year holidays our opening hours will be as follows:

Monday 23 December Open 8.30am to 5.00pm Tuesday 24 December Open 8.30am to 3.00pm* Christmas Day Closed Boxing Day Closed Friday 27 December Closed Saturday 28 December Closed Sunday 29 December Closed Monday 30 December Open 8.30am to 5.00pm New Year's Eve Open 8.30am to 5.00pm New Year's Day Closed Thursday 2 January Open 8.30am to 5.00pm Friday 3 January Open 8.30am to 4.30pm

* Please be aware that the last ticket for speaking to an advisor face to face, including Housing, will be 2pm on Tuesday 24th December.

Our offices in Market Street will continue to be available to customers during opening hours.

Many of our services remain available online throughout the Christmas period including MyAccount and reporting non-emergency issues online at any time on our report a problem page, this includes reporting issues such as potholes, broken streetlights, missed bin collections and flooding on a road.

You can find out about when and where we're performing scheduled maintenance on our roads here.

You can find changes to bin collections over Christmas here.

Out of Hours Emergencies

When the office is closed a limited service is available for emergencies only and which is available by calling 01635 551111.

Emergencies include:

major incidents - for example major accidents, significant flooding

safeguarding concerns (social care)

highways issues, including: fallen trees and other debris blocking or restricting roads or causing potential danger to road or footpath users traffic lights not working (please note: West Berkshire Council only manages permanent traffic lights, and some but not all temporary traffic lights) to find out more visit our roadworks page, here

flooding of properties (inside the property, not in gardens), and roads

emergency repairs to council-owned temporary accommodation (please note: tenants of properties should contact their Housing Association, landlord or agent)

More information on how to report an emergency can be found on our Report an Emergency Happening Now page.