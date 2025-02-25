Sign up to Council Tax e-billing for a chance to win leisure centre passes

We've got 100 guest passes - each valid for two people - to give away courtesy of Everyone Active

Sign up for Council Tax e-billing by the end of February and be in with a chance to win a day pass to a leisure centre of your choice.

We've got 100 day passes up for grabs - each valid for two people - to visit one of our leisure centres run by our leisure partner Everyone Active.

Anyone who has signed up for Council Tax e-billing between it's launch in December 2024 and Friday 28 February 2025 will be entered into the draw.

E-billing gives you another way to receive your Council Tax bill. If you opt in you'll be able to access your bill online instead of receiving a paper copy through the post.

E-billing provides a more convenient service for bill payers:

you will receive an email when a new bill is ready to view

you can view bills on their preferred device and a time which suits them

it gives you peace of mind knowing where your latest bill is - and where to see previous year's bills

it helps reduces the amount of mail you receive through your letterbox

In addition to this, e-billing is more environmentally friendly and saves the Council money on printing and postage costs - money which can be re-allocated to delivering local services.

To set up e-billing, you need a West Berkshire Council My Account - an online account allowing you to track the progress of things you have reported through report a problem, manage permits for Household Waste Recycling Centres, check your recycling days and more.



You can sign up to e-Billing here.



If you need help, read our step-by-step guide.

The deadline for signing up to receive the 2025/26 Council Tax bill online is the end of February 2025.

Paper bills will continue to be sent to Council Taxpayers who don't sign up to e-billing.



Speaking about the launch of Council Tax e-billing Councillor Vicky Poole, Executive Member for Transformation and Digital Services, said:

"With more and more people transacting online, it makes perfect sense for West Berkshire to make this service available too. So many people are already receiving bills and bank statements online, so why not receive your Council tax bills too? It will be more convenient for many of our residents as well as being greener and cheaper for us to issue. I'm sure many people in West Berkshire will be welcoming this new service. If you are not one of them, that's OK, you can continue to receive council tax bills in the post as normal."

The day guest passes are offered courtesy of Everyone Active - our leisure partner. Each day guest pass is for two people and can be used at one of our leisure centres. If the pass is used by a person under 16 they will have access to the swimming pool only. Winners will be randomly selected in early March and will receive an email with their voucher code from the West Berkshire Council communications team.