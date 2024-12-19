Rolli Partners with OpenSecrets to Illuminate the Role of Money in American Politics

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rolli proudly announces its partnership with OpenSecrets , a nonpartisan, independent nonprofit recognized as the leading authority on the influence of money in American politics. This collaboration highlights a shared commitment to improving public access to accurate, high-quality information about campaign finance, lobbying, and the impact of money on elections and governance.For decades, OpenSecrets has equipped policymakers, journalists, and citizens with trusted data, analysis, and tools to better understand the role of money in democracy. Through this partnership, Rolli will help amplify OpenSecrets' critical insights, expanding its reach to inform public policy and election reporting.“This partnership with OpenSecrets perfectly aligns with our mission to empower journalists by connecting them to credible, vetted experts and reliable information,” said Nick Toso, CEO of Rolli. “Together, we aim to make campaign finance and political data more accessible and actionable for the media and the public.”“Our mission at OpenSecrets includes supporting the media's efforts to cover the role of money in politics," said Hilary Braseth, executive director of OpenSecrets. "As elections and the business of politics become increasingly expensive, transparency and accountability become increasingly important. We look forward to partnering with Rolli to help more journalists — and everyday people — gain an understanding of how elections and policymaking are influenced by donor contributions, campaign spending, dark money and lobbying."As part of this collaboration, Rolli will provide OpenSecrets with access to its cutting-edge AI platform, enabling seamless connections with journalists seeking trusted insights. Starting today, journalists using Rolli can discover and connect directly with OpenSecrets’ experts, ensuring more accurate and in-depth reporting on the role of money in politics. Additionally, Rolli will feature OpenSecrets’ experts across its audio and video content, advancing their shared mission to empower citizens with the knowledge to better understand and navigate the complexities of campaign finance and its impact on democracy.About Rolli:Rolli is a trailblazing Newsroom as a Serviceplatform, revolutionizing how journalists connect with experts to deliver accurate, impactful reporting for their communities. Dedicated to empowering journalism, Rolli provides cutting-edge tools that enable reporters to produce timely, trustworthy, and influential stories with ease.About OpenSecrets:OpenSecrets is a nonpartisan, independent nonprofit dedicated to providing comprehensive and reliable data, analysis, and tools on the role of money in American politics. OpenSecrets is the trusted authority for policymakers, journalists, and citizens seeking to understand the influence of money on elections and public policy.Contact Information:David MeyersOpenSecretspress@opensecrets.org

