WPFW 89.3 FM and We Act Radio Hosts Join Forces to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Holiday 40th Anniversary

The Legacy of the Radical Side of Washington, D.C.: Honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

This is precisely the time when artists go to work...not when everything is fine, but in times of dread. That's our job.” — Toni Morrison

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many people do not know that Dr. King’s next-to-last speech in life and his final Sunday sermon were held here in Washington, DC. Entitled, “Remaining Awake Through a Great Revolution", Dr. King delivered this speech on March 31st, 1968, at the Washington National Cathedral. Dr. King went on to say, “Far too often, people find themselves living through great social change, yet they fail to develop the new ideas, the new mental responses, that the new situation demands. They end up sleeping through a revolution.” We submit that this is the quintessential definition of “Staywoke,” which is why it is now turned into a pejorative.On Monday, January 19, 2026, join Garland Nixon , Pacifica Network WPFW 89.3FM veteran progressive TV and radio host, and Kymone Freeman, Program Director, We Act Radio , for a public conversation and dialogue on the radical values and the often overlooked political accountability of Dr. King’s legacy. This artistic, political, community conversation will feature original artwork from noteworthy Globally recognized Washington, DC artists, Aniekan Udofia, Demont “Peekaso” Pinder, and others. They will excavate the radical legacy of Dr. King, who has been buried under a mountain of praise as they focus on everything he stood for during the last two years of his life.Event Details:Date: Monday, January 19, 2026Location: All Good Art is Political - Pop-Up Exhibition, 1402 H Street NE, WDC 20002Time: 6 pm - 9 pmRSVP: https://bit.ly/wpfweactradiomlk40 About the Venue:This is the kick-off event for All Good Art Is Political: part art gallery, part event space featuring artist talks, poetry readings, exhibitions, book releases, and a workspace for artists. A monthly pop-up hosting an array of events all year long. Sponsored by We Act Radio.About Garland NixonGarland Nixon is a veteran progressive radio and television talk show host. He also currently serves on the ACLU's National Board. He has worked in the media since 1998, appearing on local radio and television in Baltimore, Washington DC, and national television in New York. He has made numerous appearances on NPR. Garland was a weekly panelist on the Fox Business News national TV show, "Follow The Money, with Eric Bolling." From 2010-2012. Garland currently hosts a weekly radio show on WPFW 89.3 FM in Washington DC and makes regular appearances as a Democratic strategist on the Fox News Channel. WPFW is a 50,000-watt FM Pacifica Network affiliate that presents programming focused on Jazz and progressive talk. Garland is known for his wit, positive energy, and unique perspectives.About Kymone FreemanKymone Freeman is a native Washingtonian, community activist and co-founder of We Act Radio, Washington DC’s independent progressive radio and TV studio. Spearheading the Black L.U.V. Festival since 1997 and offering Media Arts training to at-risk youth, Mr. Freeman has invested years of art and activism to the District’s most vulnerable and under-served populations. In November 2011, based in historic Anacostia, We Act Radio began amplifying the voices and stories that aren’t heard in the corporate media. Freeman is also an award winning playwright with several productions to his credit. His most recent stage production "The Night Michael Jackson Died" was the first theatrical performance ever held at the Hamilton Live in downtown DC and appeared in NYC at the historic SOB's.

