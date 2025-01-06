Raven Skylar Gallery’s 'The Silent Resilience of Navajo Nation' Selected for International Juried Exhibition, LANDSCAPES

The Silent Resilience of Navajo Nation Raven Skylar Photography

This marks the second time Raven Skylar Gallery’s work has been featured at Praxis Gallery

It is an incredible honor to have ‘The Silent Resilience of Navajo Nation’ included in this exhibition, and to return to Praxis Gallery once again.” — Rhiannon Tunnell

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raven Skylar Gallery is proud to announce that the photograph “The Silent Resilience of Navajo Nation,” created by photographer Rhiannon Tunnell , has been selected for inclusion in the LANDSCAPES International Juried Photography Exhibition. The exhibition, hosted by Praxis Gallery , will run from January 18 to February 8, 2025, with an opening night reception on January 18 from 6 to 8 PM.This marks the second time Raven Skylar Gallery’s work has been featured at Praxis Gallery, reinforcing the gallery’s reputation as a leader in landscape photography. “The Silent Resilience of Navajo Nation,” will be available for viewing and purchase at the exhibition. It captures the essence of nature's beauty and endurance. The image reflects the exhibition’s theme, exploring landscapes as both literal expressions and deeply personal, emotional narratives.Juried by Sandrine Hermand-Grisel, the LANDSCAPES exhibition celebrates the diversity of landscape photography, featuring works that range from pristine depictions of nature to conceptual interpretations of landscapes as ideas. Praxis Gallery provides a platform for innovative and thought-provoking photography, and “The Silent Resilience of Navajo Nation” will be displayed alongside the works of other globally recognized artists.“It is an incredible honor to have ‘The Silent Resilience of Navajo Nation’ included in this exhibition, and to return to Praxis Gallery once again. Landscapes are a timeless source of inspiration, and I’m excited to share this work with an audience that appreciates the profound stories they tell,” says Rhiannon Tunnell, lead photographer at Raven Skylar Gallery.About Raven Skylar GalleryRaven Skylar Gallery is dedicated to producing high-end, museum-quality landscape photography prints. Led by photographer Rhiannon Tunnell, the gallery’s mission is to inspire and connect people to the beauty of the natural world through timeless works of art.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.