Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,238 in the last 365 days.

California’s lemon law is changing and car buyers have fewer protections in the new year

Californians who purchase a clunker car in 2025 face a confusing year as new lemon law rules take effect and the state Supreme Court limited warranty protections for used vehicles. Lawmakers are revisiting the rules, but consumers could see weaker protections until new laws are passed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California’s lemon law is changing and car buyers have fewer protections in the new year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more