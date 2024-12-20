WINTER WONDERLAND BOSTON OPENS NEAR TD GARDEN

Winter Wonderland Boston

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston’s newest holiday pop-up, Winter Wonderland Boston, is bringing festive cheer to the city this season. Located near TD Garden at Studio B @ Big Night Live, the seasonal destination features weekly themed events, holiday-inspired food and beverages, and opportunities for private celebrations. The space will remain open daily through late winter.---EVENT OVERVIEWWhat: Winter Wonderland Boston – A holiday-themed pop-up experience featuring events, food, drinks, and private party options.Where: Studio B @ Big Night Live, 110 Causeway Street, Boston, MA.When: Opens December 19, 2024. Hours vary by event.Who: Open to the public. Some events are 21+; family-friendly options available.---Winter Wonderland Boston combines dazzling holiday décor, vibrant entertainment, and a welcoming atmosphere. Guests can enjoy a variety of experiences, from themed events with live DJs and performers to seasonal treats and cozy winter beverages. The venue also offers customizable options for private gatherings, making it an ideal spot for corporate events or festive celebrations.---EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:Themed Events: Weekly programming includes live music and performances by local and national talent.Seasonal Menu: Highlights include Spiked Hot Chocolate, Gingerbread Espresso Martinis, and comforting holiday bites.Private Parties: Customizable packages are available for groups and corporate clients.Admission is free for most events, with reservations for private parties available through the official website.---FOLLOW WINTER WONDERLAND BOSTONStay updated on event schedules and announcements by visiting www.winterwonderlandboston.com or following @winterwonderlandboston on social media.EVENT LOCATION AND HOURS:Winter Wonderland BostonStudio B @ Big Night Live110 Causeway StreetBoston, MA 02114Sunday–Thursday: 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM*Friday & Saturday: 5:00 PM – 2:00 AM**Hours may vary depending on the event.MEDIA CONTACT:For press inquiries or additional information, please email info@winterwonderlandboston.com.

