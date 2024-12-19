Erik Ferguson Reveals the Secrets to Building True Influence and Trust Beyond Titles and Positions

“10 Traits of Highly Effective Leaders” unlocks leadership potential and guides one to becoming highly effective.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his book, “ 10 Traits of Highly Effective Leaders ,” leadership expert Erik Ferguson offers an insightful and practical guide to becoming a leader who inspires respect and trust—not just one who commands it through a title. This compelling book highlights the essential traits that set exceptional leaders apart across all levels of an organization, from entry-level employees to senior executives. It serves as a self-reflection tool, allowing readers to evaluate and refine their leadership abilities, regardless of their formal position.Ferguson, a 1991 graduate of the United States Military Academy and former Captain in the U.S. Army, draws on over 25 years of leadership experience in diverse industries—including manufacturing, banking, utilities, and financial services—to offer a real-world perspective on leadership. His background in Lean Six Sigma, coupled with his extensive exposure to different leadership styles, provides readers with a comprehensive and actionable framework for growth.In “10 Traits of Highly Effective Leaders,” Ferguson challenges the conventional wisdom often found in leadership handbooks, arguing that superficial praise and the focus on “sharing the wins more than the losses” can lead to long-term problems, especially in performance reviews. Instead, he emphasizes the importance of authentic leadership that fosters respect based on individual merit and integrity.A quick, entertaining read with practical examples, “10 Traits of Highly Effective Leaders” is not just for aspiring managers—it’s a must-read for anyone who wants to influence others positively and build trust within their organization. Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers, Ferguson, with this book, offers a tool to reflect, grow, and lead effectively, whatever one’s role may be.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

