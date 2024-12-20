Stanton Optical Expands Reach with New Store in Ocala, FL

Stanton Optical Ocala Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Ceremony Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical XX Store Before They're Gone! With over 1,500 frames to choose from, Stanton Optical is the one-stop shop for all your eye care needs

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stanton Optical, a pioneer in affordable and accessible eye care, announces the grand opening of its latest store in Ocala, FL, on December 9th. This new addition at 2800 SW College Road, Ocala, FL 34474 strengthens Stanton Optical's commitment to delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy across 290+ locations nationwide.Convenient Eye Care for Less"We're excited to announce our first Stanton Optical store in Ocala , FL. Understanding the importance of healthy eyes, our mission focuses on enriching lives by making quality eye care accessible and affordable. At Stanton Optical, you can walk in for an eye exam instead of waiting for weeks. By leveraging our relationships with manufacturers and Physicians Eyecare Group, we also offer the best prices on eye exams, glasses, and contact lenses without compromising quality. Our commitment extends to ensuring no one is hindered by the lack of vision insurance, which is why we provide affordable eye care solutions to everyone in Central Florida", stated Daniel Stanton, founder and CEO of Stanton Optical.With its on-site optical labs, you can walk in, get an eye exam, and get single-vision glasses made the same day in as fast as 30 minutes. Offering over-the-counter eye care solutions., Stanton Optical also accepts most vision insurance, FSA/HSA, and VSP out-of-network and offers special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and Military families.List of our seven Orlando market locations with more to come in the new year:• 3016 E Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32803• 890 Saxon Blvd. Suite 200 Orange City, FL 32763• 3365 Pleasant Hill Rd. Kissimmee, FL 34746• 600 E. Altamonte Dr. Suite 1000 Altamonte Springs, FL 32701• 7225 W Colonial Dr. Suite #110 Orlando, FL 32818• 11024 W Colonial Dr. Suite 30 Ocoee, FL 34761• 2800 SW College Rd. Ocala, FL 34474Our Spokes-birdIn 2021, Stanton Optical introduced Stan the Penguin as its spokes-bird, highlighting its commitment to adaptability and community within the dynamic eye care industry. Penguins, known for their 'cool’ appearance and strong family bonds, mirror Stanton Optical's dedication to providing exceptional eye care and building lasting customer relationships. The penguin, in essence, is also one of the most streamlined animals in the world, just like Stanton Optical works to make the process of getting prescription eyewear quick and easy by offering same-day eye exams and single-vision glasses as fast as 30 minutes.Consumer-Centric Services and Telehealth InnovationStanton Optical is a growing retail brand under Now Optics, a leader in the optical industry who developed innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams, well before the pandemic. Tapping into its national network of affiliated doctors to date, the company has conducted more than 3.5 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer.Stanton Optical sets itself apart by offering same-day appointments, welcoming walk-in eye exams, same-day glasses and offering the best value in eye care: Two Pairs of Glasses starting at $79 (including Anti-Glare/UV lenses) and a FREE Eye Exam. Hours for the new optical store in Ocala are Monday – Friday from 9 am-7 pm, and Saturday from 9 am-6 pm.The new location is less than 4 miles from the University of North Dakota and walking distance from large retail stores.For more information or to schedule an appointment , visit us at www.stantonoptical.com or call (352) 841-0000.About Now Optics:Now Optics remains at the forefront of the eye care industry, consistently delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy. With an omnichannel offering and locations across 32 states and growing, Stanton Optical ranks among the top optical retailers nationwide. The brand is dedicated to enhancing customer experiences by merging expert eye care with affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices.

