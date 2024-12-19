MDA Honors Third Quarter Employee

December 19, 2024

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is thrilled to celebrate the exceptional contributions of our dedicated employees. We are proud to recognize Brian Kalmbach, Administrator of our Organic Program; Hannah Horton, one of our agriculture inspectors; and Lori Russ, a field inspector, as our Employees of the Quarter.

Hannah has proactively improved our inspection processes and has taken the lead in training her fellow inspectors, demonstrating her strong dedication to our mission.

Brian has shown remarkable commitment by updating our procedures and preparing for a USDA audit to ensure our organic certification program remains top-notch.

Lori truly went above and beyond during the 2024 State Fair, staying in her camper on the fairgrounds to oversee animal intakes and barn inspections throughout the event.

We also want to spotlight the outstanding teamwork of our Field Inspectors: Lori Russ (mentioned above), Melissa Foster, and Karen Clark, who have earned the honor of Team of the Quarter. Despite facing staffing challenges, their collaborative efforts ensured the safe and successful operation of over 50 fairs and shows across the state. Their creativity and dedication have made a lasting impact on our community and the animals we serve.

Thank you to all our honorees for your remarkable service and to every employee who approaches their work with passion and commitment. Your hard work truly makes a difference!