The National Union of Journalists has said the commitments made by Media Concierge as part of its takeover of National World need to be backed up with concrete actions to ensure the survival of quality local journalism.

The NUJ, which represents journalists throughout the company, will be seeking talks with new management at the earliest opportunity to ensure a positive working relationship and that promises regarding job cuts and investment are followed through.

Media Concierge, headed by UK businessman Malcolm Denmark, is set tfo finalise a takeover deal worth £65.1m, and has promised to refrain from editorial job cuts and instead invest in local news as part of its takeover of the newspaper group, which was formerly JPI Media and Johnston Press.

Since National World took over the former JPI Media in December 2020, the strategy of David Montgomery has seen an estimated 25% of editorial jobs cut across the business, with remaining journalists reporting that they are overworked, experiencing stress from the workload, and that they are set arbitrary targets which are impossible to meet.

In July 2023 National Union of Journalists members at the 16 chapels representing National World journalists said National World chief executive David Montgomery had “lost the confidence of hundreds of journalists”. In August 2024, NUJ members at The Scotsman - who were faced with a quarter of the newsroom being placed at risk of redundancy - warned management “this title has so far outlived all its former owners... it cannot die a death of a thousand cuts under its current custodians”.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary said:

An NUJ spokesperson said: “David Montgomery’s tenure saw already hard-working journalists pushed to even higher levels of stress from constant cuts and overwork. But our members will want to see more than words and promises from the new owners, with proper investment in newsrooms, and a commitment for real and meaningful consultation with the NUJ.”

