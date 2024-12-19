Keep Your Recovery on Track During the Holidays

HICKORY, N.C. – Amid a busy holiday season, Tropical Storm Helene survivors who applied for FEMA assistance should continue to stay in touch with the agency to update application details with any new information.

It is critical to keep FEMA advised. Missing or outdated material could delay your getting help. Information that needs to be updated may include:

Your current housing situation, phone number or mailing address.

Adding or removing the name of a person designated to speak for you.

Adding or changing names of household members and number of people living in the home.

Changes in your application for FEMA help.

Correcting or verifying home and property damage.

Updating your payment preference

The easiest way to provide missing or new information is to create an account at DisasterAssistance.gov. If you don’t have Internet access or need services not on the FEMA website, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The Helpline is open every day and help is available in most languages.

When contacting FEMA, be sure to refer to the nine-digit application number you were issued when you applied. This number is included in all correspondence you get from FEMA.

Applicants who sustained housing damage and received an eligibility letter pertaining to FEMA assistance may also need to submit additional documentation. That documentation may include:

Proof of insurance coverage (documentation from insurance provider, policy number)

Settlement of insurance claims or denial letter from insurance provider

Proof of identity (driver’s license, state or federally issued id, or social security card)

Proof of occupancy (utility bills)

Proof of ownership (deed, property tax bill)

Proof that the damaged property was the applicant’s primary residence at the time of disaster.

You can learn how to replace lost or damaged documents by reading the fact sheet How To Replace Lost Documents in North Carolina.

If you have questions or disagree with the initial decision, you may call the FEMA Helpline to find out what additional information is needed. If you would like to appeal, the eligibility letter includes an optional appeal form that must be submitted within 60 days of the date of your decision letter.

You may submit an appeal and supporting documentation in the following ways:

Online through DisasterAssistance.gov.

By mail: FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055

By fax: 800-827-8112 Attention: FEMA

If you have not yet applied for FEMA help, please visit DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, by using the FEMA Mobile App, or by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center for in-person assistance. Disaster Recovery Center hours vary and may be limited due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The deadline to apply for disaster assistance is Jan. 7, 2025.

Applicants should mention any access or functional needs they may have when applying. FEMA can provide interpreters, real-time captioning, and information in alternate formats such as Braille, large-print audio, and electronic versions. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit:

Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance – You Tube.