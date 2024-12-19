Just Two Weeks Left to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance

SANTA FE, New Mexico – Attention, New Mexicans who were affected by the Oct. 19-20 storms and flooding. Don’t wait any longer to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The deadline to apply for help is only two weeks away, January 2, 2025.

Homeowners and renters impacted by the storms and flooding, who live in Chaves County, have only until Thursday, January 2, 2025, to apply.

FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP or other federal and state benefits.

How to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance

The first step for individuals and households to receive assistance is to apply to FEMA for federal assistance. There are no costs involved to apply for, or receive, FEMA assistance. There are four ways to apply:

Visit the Roswell Disaster Recovery Center, operated by the state of New Mexico and FEMA at the Roswell Mall in Roswell.

DRC at Roswell Mall next to Bath and Body Works

4501 North Main St,

Roswell, NM 88201

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Go online to disasterassistance.gov/ . Download the FEMA App for mobile devices at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/mobile-products . Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. Help is available in most languages. For an American Sign Language (ASL) video on how to apply for assistance, visit youtube.com/watch= WZGpWI2RCNw.

For more information about FEMA’s Individual Assistance program, visit www.fema.gov/assistance/individual.

For the latest information on New Mexico’s recovery visit fema.gov/disaster/4843. Follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6.